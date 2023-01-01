10 Mozambican meticals to Russian rubles

Convert MZN to RUB at the real exchange rate

10 mzn
14.29 rub

1.00000 MZN = 1.42930 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Russian Ruble
1 MZN1.42930 RUB
5 MZN7.14650 RUB
10 MZN14.29300 RUB
20 MZN28.58600 RUB
50 MZN71.46500 RUB
100 MZN142.93000 RUB
250 MZN357.32500 RUB
500 MZN714.65000 RUB
1000 MZN1429.30000 RUB
2000 MZN2858.60000 RUB
5000 MZN7146.50000 RUB
10000 MZN14293.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mozambican Metical
1 RUB0.69964 MZN
5 RUB3.49822 MZN
10 RUB6.99644 MZN
20 RUB13.99288 MZN
50 RUB34.98220 MZN
100 RUB69.96440 MZN
250 RUB174.91100 MZN
500 RUB349.82200 MZN
1000 RUB699.64400 MZN
2000 RUB1399.28800 MZN
5000 RUB3498.22000 MZN
10000 RUB6996.44000 MZN