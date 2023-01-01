5000 Malaysian ringgits to Belarusian rubles

Convert MYR to BYN at the real exchange rate

5000 myr
3524.78 byn

1.00000 MYR = 0.70495 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Belarusian Ruble
1 MYR0.70495 BYN
5 MYR3.52477 BYN
10 MYR7.04955 BYN
20 MYR14.09910 BYN
50 MYR35.24775 BYN
100 MYR70.49550 BYN
250 MYR176.23875 BYN
500 MYR352.47750 BYN
1000 MYR704.95500 BYN
2000 MYR1409.91000 BYN
5000 MYR3524.77500 BYN
10000 MYR7049.55000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BYN1.41853 MYR
5 BYN7.09265 MYR
10 BYN14.18530 MYR
20 BYN28.37060 MYR
50 BYN70.92650 MYR
100 BYN141.85300 MYR
250 BYN354.63250 MYR
500 BYN709.26500 MYR
1000 BYN1418.53000 MYR
2000 BYN2837.06000 MYR
5000 BYN7092.65000 MYR
10000 BYN14185.30000 MYR