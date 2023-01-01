1 Mexican peso to Thai bahts

Convert MXN to THB at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
2.03 thb

1.00000 MXN = 2.02617 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86321.089890.87081.479891.649340.9523518.9462
1 GBP1.1584811.2625105.2711.714411.910711.1032821.9486
1 USD0.91760.792079183.3831.357951.513430.8738517.385
1 INR0.01100460.009499290.011992910.01628570.01815040.010480.208496

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Mexican pesos to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Thai Baht
1 MXN2.02617 THB
5 MXN10.13085 THB
10 MXN20.26170 THB
20 MXN40.52340 THB
50 MXN101.30850 THB
100 MXN202.61700 THB
250 MXN506.54250 THB
500 MXN1013.08500 THB
1000 MXN2026.17000 THB
2000 MXN4052.34000 THB
5000 MXN10130.85000 THB
10000 MXN20261.70000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mexican Peso
1 THB0.49354 MXN
5 THB2.46771 MXN
10 THB4.93542 MXN
20 THB9.87084 MXN
50 THB24.67710 MXN
100 THB49.35420 MXN
250 THB123.38550 MXN
500 THB246.77100 MXN
1000 THB493.54200 MXN
2000 THB987.08400 MXN
5000 THB2467.71000 MXN
10000 THB4935.42000 MXN