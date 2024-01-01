Convert MXN to THB at the real exchange rate

1 Mexican peso to Thai bahts

1 mxn
1.98 thb

Mex$1.000 MXN = ฿1.977 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.5970.7850.8981.5145.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7620.8430.9641.6265.762
1 CAD0.7270.677160.760.5710.6531.1013.9
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Thai Baht
1 MXN1,97741 THB
5 MXN9,88705 THB
10 MXN19,77410 THB
20 MXN39,54820 THB
50 MXN98,87050 THB
100 MXN197,74100 THB
250 MXN494,35250 THB
500 MXN988,70500 THB
1000 MXN1.977,41000 THB
2000 MXN3.954,82000 THB
5000 MXN9.887,05000 THB
10000 MXN19.774,10000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mexican Peso
1 THB0,50571 MXN
5 THB2,52856 MXN
10 THB5,05711 MXN
20 THB10,11422 MXN
50 THB25,28555 MXN
100 THB50,57110 MXN
250 THB126,42775 MXN
500 THB252,85550 MXN
1000 THB505,71100 MXN
2000 THB1.011,42200 MXN
5000 THB2.528,55500 MXN
10000 THB5.057,11000 MXN