50 Mexican pesos to Algerian dinars

Convert MXN to DZD at the real exchange rate

50 mxn
387.32 dzd

1.00000 MXN = 7.74647 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.863351.0905590.94591.480091.64910.9525518.9497
1 GBP1.1582811.2632105.3441.714421.910181.1033221.9497
1 USD0.9170.79164183.39451.35721.512170.8735517.3763
1 INR0.01099560.009492720.011991210.01627450.01813280.01047490.208363

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 MXN7.74647 DZD
5 MXN38.73235 DZD
10 MXN77.46470 DZD
20 MXN154.92940 DZD
50 MXN387.32350 DZD
100 MXN774.64700 DZD
250 MXN1936.61750 DZD
500 MXN3873.23500 DZD
1000 MXN7746.47000 DZD
2000 MXN15492.94000 DZD
5000 MXN38732.35000 DZD
10000 MXN77464.70000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 DZD0.12909 MXN
5 DZD0.64546 MXN
10 DZD1.29091 MXN
20 DZD2.58182 MXN
50 DZD6.45455 MXN
100 DZD12.90910 MXN
250 DZD32.27275 MXN
500 DZD64.54550 MXN
1000 DZD129.09100 MXN
2000 DZD258.18200 MXN
5000 DZD645.45500 MXN
10000 DZD1290.91000 MXN