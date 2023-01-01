100 Mexican pesos to Bahraini dinars

Convert MXN to BHD at the real exchange rate

100 mxn
2.164 bhd

1.00000 MXN = 0.02164 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.863651.091791.02761.480671.652840.954918.9969
1 GBP1.1578811.264105.3941.714361.91371.1056621.9951
1 USD0.9160.791139183.38151.35631.5140.874717.4012
1 INR0.01098570.009488190.011993110.01626620.01815760.01049030.208694

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 MXN0.02164 BHD
5 MXN0.10821 BHD
10 MXN0.21642 BHD
20 MXN0.43284 BHD
50 MXN1.08211 BHD
100 MXN2.16422 BHD
250 MXN5.41055 BHD
500 MXN10.82110 BHD
1000 MXN21.64220 BHD
2000 MXN43.28440 BHD
5000 MXN108.21100 BHD
10000 MXN216.42200 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 BHD46.20610 MXN
5 BHD231.03050 MXN
10 BHD462.06100 MXN
20 BHD924.12200 MXN
50 BHD2310.30500 MXN
100 BHD4620.61000 MXN
250 BHD11551.52500 MXN
500 BHD23103.05000 MXN
1000 BHD46206.10000 MXN
2000 BHD92412.20000 MXN
5000 BHD231030.50000 MXN
10000 BHD462061.00000 MXN