20 Bahraini dinars to Mexican pesos
Convert BHD to MXN at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BHD to MXN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|51.9631
|51.9631
|Low
|46.7363
|43.9146
|Average
|48.7916
|47.5131
|Change
|5.54%
|12.26%
|View full history
1 BHD to MXN stats
The performance of BHD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.9631 and a 30 day low of 46.7363. This means the 30 day average was 48.7916. The change for BHD to MXN was 5.54.
The performance of BHD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.9631 and a 90 day low of 43.9146. This means the 90 day average was 47.5131. The change for BHD to MXN was 12.26.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bahraini dinars to Mexican pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mexican Peso
|1 BHD
|49.94690 MXN
|5 BHD
|249.73450 MXN
|10 BHD
|499.46900 MXN
|20 BHD
|998.93800 MXN
|50 BHD
|2,497.34500 MXN
|100 BHD
|4,994.69000 MXN
|250 BHD
|12,486.72500 MXN
|500 BHD
|24,973.45000 MXN
|1000 BHD
|49,946.90000 MXN
|2000 BHD
|99,893.80000 MXN
|5000 BHD
|249,734.50000 MXN
|10000 BHD
|499,469.00000 MXN