10 Maldivian rufiyaas to British pounds sterling

Convert MVR to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 mvr
0.51 gbp

1.00000 MVR = 0.05089 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.63750.918751.498021.34970.78678283.2651.33345
1 ZAR0.053655410.04929740.08037640.07241850.0422154.467610.0715466
1 EUR1.088420.285111.630441.469010.856590.62561.45133
1 AUD0.6675512.44150.61333110.9009920.52521655.58360.890145

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / British Pound Sterling
1 MVR0.05089 GBP
5 MVR0.25446 GBP
10 MVR0.50892 GBP
20 MVR1.01783 GBP
50 MVR2.54458 GBP
100 MVR5.08915 GBP
250 MVR12.72288 GBP
500 MVR25.44575 GBP
1000 MVR50.89150 GBP
2000 MVR101.78300 GBP
5000 MVR254.45750 GBP
10000 MVR508.91500 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 GBP19.64970 MVR
5 GBP98.24850 MVR
10 GBP196.49700 MVR
20 GBP392.99400 MVR
50 GBP982.48500 MVR
100 GBP1964.97000 MVR
250 GBP4912.42500 MVR
500 GBP9824.85000 MVR
1000 GBP19649.70000 MVR
2000 GBP39299.40000 MVR
5000 GBP98248.50000 MVR
10000 GBP196497.00000 MVR