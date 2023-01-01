1 Macanese pataca to Czech korunas

Convert MOP to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 mop
2.77 czk

1.00000 MOP = 2.77026 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272301214.85822.67320.2142421.944210.3675250.250185
1 USD3.67241789.04683.2650.7867827.13991.34970.91875
1 NGN0.004654230.0012673510.1055260.0009971310.009048780.001710550.00116442
1 INR0.0441050.01200989.4763210.009449130.08574910.01620970.0110344

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MOP2.77026 CZK
5 MOP13.85130 CZK
10 MOP27.70260 CZK
20 MOP55.40520 CZK
50 MOP138.51300 CZK
100 MOP277.02600 CZK
250 MOP692.56500 CZK
500 MOP1385.13000 CZK
1000 MOP2770.26000 CZK
2000 MOP5540.52000 CZK
5000 MOP13851.30000 CZK
10000 MOP27702.60000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Macanese Pataca
1 CZK0.36098 MOP
5 CZK1.80489 MOP
10 CZK3.60977 MOP
20 CZK7.21954 MOP
50 CZK18.04885 MOP
100 CZK36.09770 MOP
250 CZK90.24425 MOP
500 CZK180.48850 MOP
1000 CZK360.97700 MOP
2000 CZK721.95400 MOP
5000 CZK1804.88500 MOP
10000 CZK3609.77000 MOP