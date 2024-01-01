Mongolian tugriks to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MNT to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
90.08 lkr

1.000 MNT = 0.09008 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:39
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MNT0.09008 LKR
5 MNT0.45042 LKR
10 MNT0.90085 LKR
20 MNT1.80169 LKR
50 MNT4.50423 LKR
100 MNT9.00845 LKR
250 MNT22.52112 LKR
500 MNT45.04225 LKR
1000 MNT90.08450 LKR
2000 MNT180.16900 LKR
5000 MNT450.42250 LKR
10000 MNT900.84500 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 LKR11.10070 MNT
5 LKR55.50350 MNT
10 LKR111.00700 MNT
20 LKR222.01400 MNT
50 LKR555.03500 MNT
100 LKR1,110.07000 MNT
250 LKR2,775.17500 MNT
500 LKR5,550.35000 MNT
1000 LKR11,100.70000 MNT
2000 LKR22,201.40000 MNT
5000 LKR55,503.50000 MNT
10000 LKR111,007.00000 MNT