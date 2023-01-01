10 Myanmar kyats to Pakistani rupees

Convert MMK to PKR at the real exchange rate

10 mmk
1.36 pkr

1.00000 MMK = 0.13595 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
How to convert Myanmar kyats to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Pakistani Rupee
1 MMK0.13595 PKR
5 MMK0.67976 PKR
10 MMK1.35952 PKR
20 MMK2.71904 PKR
50 MMK6.79760 PKR
100 MMK13.59520 PKR
250 MMK33.98800 PKR
500 MMK67.97600 PKR
1000 MMK135.95200 PKR
2000 MMK271.90400 PKR
5000 MMK679.76000 PKR
10000 MMK1359.52000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 PKR7.35552 MMK
5 PKR36.77760 MMK
10 PKR73.55520 MMK
20 PKR147.11040 MMK
50 PKR367.77600 MMK
100 PKR735.55200 MMK
250 PKR1838.88000 MMK
500 PKR3677.76000 MMK
1000 PKR7355.52000 MMK
2000 PKR14711.04000 MMK
5000 PKR36777.60000 MMK
10000 PKR73555.20000 MMK