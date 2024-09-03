Myanmar kyat to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Myanmar kyat to Pakistani rupees is currently 0.133 today, reflecting a 0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Myanmar kyat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.049% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Myanmar kyat to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.133 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.132 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.271% decrease in value.