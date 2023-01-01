1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Kenyan shillings

Convert MMK to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
73 kes

1.00000 MMK = 0.07276 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:12
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Kenyan Shilling
1 MMK0.07276 KES
5 MMK0.36381 KES
10 MMK0.72762 KES
20 MMK1.45524 KES
50 MMK3.63810 KES
100 MMK7.27619 KES
250 MMK18.19048 KES
500 MMK36.38095 KES
1000 MMK72.76190 KES
2000 MMK145.52380 KES
5000 MMK363.80950 KES
10000 MMK727.61900 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Myanma Kyat
1 KES13.74350 MMK
5 KES68.71750 MMK
10 KES137.43500 MMK
20 KES274.87000 MMK
50 KES687.17500 MMK
100 KES1374.35000 MMK
250 KES3435.87500 MMK
500 KES6871.75000 MMK
1000 KES13743.50000 MMK
2000 KES27487.00000 MMK
5000 KES68717.50000 MMK
10000 KES137435.00000 MMK