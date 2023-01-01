50 Myanmar kyats to Swiss francs

Convert MMK to CHF at the real exchange rate

50 mmk
0.02 chf

1.00000 MMK = 0.00042 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.321.363350.9141.5189518.78280.7933677.14965
1 THB0.028312610.03859990.02587750.04300530.5317890.02246230.202425
1 CAD0.73348725.906810.6704021.1141313.77690.5819255.24418
1 EUR1.094138.64361.4916411.6618820.55030.868057.82243

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Swiss Franc
1 MMK0.00042 CHF
5 MMK0.00210 CHF
10 MMK0.00420 CHF
20 MMK0.00841 CHF
50 MMK0.02102 CHF
100 MMK0.04203 CHF
250 MMK0.10508 CHF
500 MMK0.21016 CHF
1000 MMK0.42031 CHF
2000 MMK0.84062 CHF
5000 MMK2.10155 CHF
10000 MMK4.20310 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Myanma Kyat
1 CHF2379.20000 MMK
5 CHF11896.00000 MMK
10 CHF23792.00000 MMK
20 CHF47584.00000 MMK
50 CHF118960.00000 MMK
100 CHF237920.00000 MMK
250 CHF594800.00000 MMK
500 CHF1189600.00000 MMK
1000 CHF2379200.00000 MMK
2000 CHF4758400.00000 MMK
5000 CHF11896000.00000 MMK
10000 CHF23792000.00000 MMK