Macedonian denars to Turkish liras today

Convert MKD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
574.66 try

1.000 MKD = 0.5747 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Turkish Lira
1 MKD0.57466 TRY
5 MKD2.87328 TRY
10 MKD5.74655 TRY
20 MKD11.49310 TRY
50 MKD28.73275 TRY
100 MKD57.46550 TRY
250 MKD143.66375 TRY
500 MKD287.32750 TRY
1000 MKD574.65500 TRY
2000 MKD1,149.31000 TRY
5000 MKD2,873.27500 TRY
10000 MKD5,746.55000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Macedonian Denar
1 TRY1.74018 MKD
5 TRY8.70090 MKD
10 TRY17.40180 MKD
20 TRY34.80360 MKD
50 TRY87.00900 MKD
100 TRY174.01800 MKD
250 TRY435.04500 MKD
500 TRY870.09000 MKD
1000 TRY1,740.18000 MKD
2000 TRY3,480.36000 MKD
5000 TRY8,700.90000 MKD
10000 TRY17,401.80000 MKD