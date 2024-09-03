Macedonian denar to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Turkish liras is currently 0.610 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.192% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.624 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.609 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.012% increase in value.