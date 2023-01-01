10 thousand Macedonian denars to Turkish liras

Convert MKD to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 mkd
5,127.20 try

1.00000 MKD = 0.51272 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:47
How to convert Macedonian denars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Turkish Lira
1 MKD0.51272 TRY
5 MKD2.56360 TRY
10 MKD5.12720 TRY
20 MKD10.25440 TRY
50 MKD25.63600 TRY
100 MKD51.27200 TRY
250 MKD128.18000 TRY
500 MKD256.36000 TRY
1000 MKD512.72000 TRY
2000 MKD1025.44000 TRY
5000 MKD2563.60000 TRY
10000 MKD5127.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Macedonian Denar
1 TRY1.95038 MKD
5 TRY9.75190 MKD
10 TRY19.50380 MKD
20 TRY39.00760 MKD
50 TRY97.51900 MKD
100 TRY195.03800 MKD
250 TRY487.59500 MKD
500 TRY975.19000 MKD
1000 TRY1950.38000 MKD
2000 TRY3900.76000 MKD
5000 TRY9751.90000 MKD
10000 TRY19503.80000 MKD