10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MAD to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 mad
325,610 lkr

1.00000 MAD = 32.56100 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.20.7935250.914351.36071.518831.3396518.8576
1 XOF0.0016633410.00131990.001520840.002263310.002526340.002228290.0313666
1 GBP1.2602757.63211.152211.714751.914031.6882323.7643
1 EUR1.0937657.5320.867911.48821.661151.4651820.6246

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MAD32.56100 LKR
5 MAD162.80500 LKR
10 MAD325.61000 LKR
20 MAD651.22000 LKR
50 MAD1628.05000 LKR
100 MAD3256.10000 LKR
250 MAD8140.25000 LKR
500 MAD16280.50000 LKR
1000 MAD32561.00000 LKR
2000 MAD65122.00000 LKR
5000 MAD162805.00000 LKR
10000 MAD325610.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 LKR0.03071 MAD
5 LKR0.15356 MAD
10 LKR0.30712 MAD
20 LKR0.61423 MAD
50 LKR1.53558 MAD
100 LKR3.07116 MAD
250 LKR7.67790 MAD
500 LKR15.35580 MAD
1000 LKR30.71160 MAD
2000 LKR61.42320 MAD
5000 LKR153.55800 MAD
10000 LKR307.11600 MAD