1,000 mad
13,544.30 isk

1.000 MAD = 13.54 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:24
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Icelandic Króna
1 MAD13.54430 ISK
5 MAD67.72150 ISK
10 MAD135.44300 ISK
20 MAD270.88600 ISK
50 MAD677.21500 ISK
100 MAD1,354.43000 ISK
250 MAD3,386.07500 ISK
500 MAD6,772.15000 ISK
1000 MAD13,544.30000 ISK
2000 MAD27,088.60000 ISK
5000 MAD67,721.50000 ISK
10000 MAD135,443.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Moroccan Dirham
1 ISK0.07383 MAD
5 ISK0.36916 MAD
10 ISK0.73832 MAD
20 ISK1.47663 MAD
50 ISK3.69158 MAD
100 ISK7.38316 MAD
250 ISK18.45790 MAD
500 ISK36.91580 MAD
1000 ISK73.83160 MAD
2000 ISK147.66320 MAD
5000 ISK369.15800 MAD
10000 ISK738.31600 MAD