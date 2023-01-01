10 Moroccan dirhams to Icelandic krónas

Convert MAD to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 mad
136.14 isk

1.00000 MAD = 13.61370 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86751.093891.17641.488111.661170.964718.728
1 GBP1.1527411.2608105.0971.715321.91481.1120521.5874
1 USD0.914250.793147183.35751.36051.518720.88217.122
1 INR0.01096770.009515010.011996510.01632130.01821930.01058090.205404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Icelandic Króna
1 MAD13.61370 ISK
5 MAD68.06850 ISK
10 MAD136.13700 ISK
20 MAD272.27400 ISK
50 MAD680.68500 ISK
100 MAD1361.37000 ISK
250 MAD3403.42500 ISK
500 MAD6806.85000 ISK
1000 MAD13613.70000 ISK
2000 MAD27227.40000 ISK
5000 MAD68068.50000 ISK
10000 MAD136137.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Moroccan Dirham
1 ISK0.07346 MAD
5 ISK0.36728 MAD
10 ISK0.73455 MAD
20 ISK1.46911 MAD
50 ISK3.67277 MAD
100 ISK7.34554 MAD
250 ISK18.36385 MAD
500 ISK36.72770 MAD
1000 ISK73.45540 MAD
2000 ISK146.91080 MAD
5000 ISK367.27700 MAD
10000 ISK734.55400 MAD