20 Moroccan dirhams to Czech korunas

Convert MAD to CZK at the real exchange rate

20 mad
44.23 czk

1.00000 MAD = 2.21140 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.250.7941230.91491.36311.520571.340518.9258
1 XOF0.001663210.001320790.001521680.002267110.002529010.002229520.0314774
1 GBP1.25925757.12411.152211.716481.914771.6880223.8323
1 EUR1.093657.1660.867911.489871.661981.4651720.6859

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MAD2.21140 CZK
5 MAD11.05700 CZK
10 MAD22.11400 CZK
20 MAD44.22800 CZK
50 MAD110.57000 CZK
100 MAD221.14000 CZK
250 MAD552.85000 CZK
500 MAD1105.70000 CZK
1000 MAD2211.40000 CZK
2000 MAD4422.80000 CZK
5000 MAD11057.00000 CZK
10000 MAD22114.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Moroccan Dirham
1 CZK0.45220 MAD
5 CZK2.26101 MAD
10 CZK4.52203 MAD
20 CZK9.04406 MAD
50 CZK22.61015 MAD
100 CZK45.22030 MAD
250 CZK113.05075 MAD
500 CZK226.10150 MAD
1000 CZK452.20300 MAD
2000 CZK904.40600 MAD
5000 CZK2261.01500 MAD
10000 CZK4522.03000 MAD