Moroccan dirhams to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert MAD to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
169.63 azn

1.000 MAD = 0.1696 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
Wise

Loading

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MAD0.16963 AZN
5 MAD0.84815 AZN
10 MAD1.69630 AZN
20 MAD3.39260 AZN
50 MAD8.48150 AZN
100 MAD16.96300 AZN
250 MAD42.40750 AZN
500 MAD84.81500 AZN
1000 MAD169.63000 AZN
2000 MAD339.26000 AZN
5000 MAD848.15000 AZN
10000 MAD1,696.30000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Moroccan Dirham
1 AZN5.89519 MAD
5 AZN29.47595 MAD
10 AZN58.95190 MAD
20 AZN117.90380 MAD
50 AZN294.75950 MAD
100 AZN589.51900 MAD
250 AZN1,473.79750 MAD
500 AZN2,947.59500 MAD
1000 AZN5,895.19000 MAD
2000 AZN11,790.38000 MAD
5000 AZN29,475.95000 MAD
10000 AZN58,951.90000 MAD