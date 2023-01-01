2000 Sri Lankan rupees to Turkish liras

Convert LKR to TRY at the real exchange rate

2,000 lkr
175.79 try

1.00000 LKR = 0.08790 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 LKR0.08790 TRY
5 LKR0.43948 TRY
10 LKR0.87896 TRY
20 LKR1.75791 TRY
50 LKR4.39478 TRY
100 LKR8.78956 TRY
250 LKR21.97390 TRY
500 LKR43.94780 TRY
1000 LKR87.89560 TRY
2000 LKR175.79120 TRY
5000 LKR439.47800 TRY
10000 LKR878.95600 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TRY11.37710 LKR
5 TRY56.88550 LKR
10 TRY113.77100 LKR
20 TRY227.54200 LKR
50 TRY568.85500 LKR
100 TRY1137.71000 LKR
250 TRY2844.27500 LKR
500 TRY5688.55000 LKR
1000 TRY11377.10000 LKR
2000 TRY22754.20000 LKR
5000 TRY56885.50000 LKR
10000 TRY113771.00000 LKR