1 thousand Turkish liras to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert TRY to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 try
11347 lkr

1.00000 TRY = 11.34700 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TRY11.34700 LKR
5 TRY56.73500 LKR
10 TRY113.47000 LKR
20 TRY226.94000 LKR
50 TRY567.35000 LKR
100 TRY1134.70000 LKR
250 TRY2836.75000 LKR
500 TRY5673.50000 LKR
1000 TRY11347.00000 LKR
2000 TRY22694.00000 LKR
5000 TRY56735.00000 LKR
10000 TRY113470.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 LKR0.08813 TRY
5 LKR0.44064 TRY
10 LKR0.88129 TRY
20 LKR1.76257 TRY
50 LKR4.40644 TRY
100 LKR8.81287 TRY
250 LKR22.03218 TRY
500 LKR44.06435 TRY
1000 LKR88.12870 TRY
2000 LKR176.25740 TRY
5000 LKR440.64350 TRY
10000 LKR881.28700 TRY