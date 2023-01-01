500 Sri Lankan rupees to Croatian kunas

Convert LKR to HRK at the real exchange rate

500 lkr
10.72 hrk

1.00000 LKR = 0.02143 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:28
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 LKR0.02143 HRK
5 LKR0.10717 HRK
10 LKR0.21434 HRK
20 LKR0.42868 HRK
50 LKR1.07170 HRK
100 LKR2.14340 HRK
250 LKR5.35850 HRK
500 LKR10.71700 HRK
1000 LKR21.43400 HRK
2000 LKR42.86800 HRK
5000 LKR107.17000 HRK
10000 LKR214.34000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 HRK46.65480 LKR
5 HRK233.27400 LKR
10 HRK466.54800 LKR
20 HRK933.09600 LKR
50 HRK2332.74000 LKR
100 HRK4665.48000 LKR
250 HRK11663.70000 LKR
500 HRK23327.40000 LKR
1000 HRK46654.80000 LKR
2000 HRK93309.60000 LKR
5000 HRK233274.00000 LKR
10000 HRK466548.00000 LKR