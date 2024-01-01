500 Croatian kunas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert HRK to LKR at the real exchange rate

500 hrk
21,296.55 lkr

kn1.000 HRK = Sr42.59 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 HRK to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High43.039643.5268
Low42.540442.5404
Average42.717043.0654
Change-0.90%-1.05%
1 HRK to LKR stats

The performance of HRK to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.0396 and a 30 day low of 42.5404. This means the 30 day average was 42.7170. The change for HRK to LKR was -0.90.

The performance of HRK to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.5268 and a 90 day low of 42.5404. This means the 90 day average was 43.0654. The change for HRK to LKR was -1.05.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 HRK42.59310 LKR
5 HRK212.96550 LKR
10 HRK425.93100 LKR
20 HRK851.86200 LKR
50 HRK2,129.65500 LKR
100 HRK4,259.31000 LKR
250 HRK10,648.27500 LKR
500 HRK21,296.55000 LKR
1000 HRK42,593.10000 LKR
2000 HRK85,186.20000 LKR
5000 HRK212,965.50000 LKR
10000 HRK425,931.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 LKR0.02348 HRK
5 LKR0.11739 HRK
10 LKR0.23478 HRK
20 LKR0.46956 HRK
50 LKR1.17390 HRK
100 LKR2.34780 HRK
250 LKR5.86950 HRK
500 LKR11.73900 HRK
1000 LKR23.47800 HRK
2000 LKR46.95600 HRK
5000 LKR117.39000 HRK
10000 LKR234.78000 HRK