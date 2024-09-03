Croatian kuna to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 42.597 today, reflecting a 0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.378% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 42.798 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 42.532 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.107% decrease in value.