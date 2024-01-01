Jamaican dollars to Seychellois rupees today

Convert JMD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
87.63 scr

1.000 JMD = 0.08763 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7471.4731.6590.96918.23
1 GBP1.1711.278106.221.7241.9421.13421.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3491.5190.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 JMD0.08763 SCR
5 JMD0.43815 SCR
10 JMD0.87630 SCR
20 JMD1.75259 SCR
50 JMD4.38148 SCR
100 JMD8.76295 SCR
250 JMD21.90738 SCR
500 JMD43.81475 SCR
1000 JMD87.62950 SCR
2000 JMD175.25900 SCR
5000 JMD438.14750 SCR
10000 JMD876.29500 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 SCR11.41170 JMD
5 SCR57.05850 JMD
10 SCR114.11700 JMD
20 SCR228.23400 JMD
50 SCR570.58500 JMD
100 SCR1,141.17000 JMD
250 SCR2,852.92500 JMD
500 SCR5,705.85000 JMD
1000 SCR11,411.70000 JMD
2000 SCR22,823.40000 JMD
5000 SCR57,058.50000 JMD
10000 SCR114,117.00000 JMD