Jamaican dollars to Seychellois rupees today

Convert JMD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
88.94 scr

J$1.000 JMD = ₨0.08894 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09560.0956
Low0.08570.0854
Average0.08960.0888
Change-1.79%1.73%
1 JMD to SCR stats

The performance of JMD to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0956 and a 30 day low of 0.0857. This means the 30 day average was 0.0896. The change for JMD to SCR was -1.79.

The performance of JMD to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0956 and a 90 day low of 0.0854. This means the 90 day average was 0.0888. The change for JMD to SCR was 1.73.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 JMD0.08894 SCR
5 JMD0.44469 SCR
10 JMD0.88938 SCR
20 JMD1.77875 SCR
50 JMD4.44688 SCR
100 JMD8.89376 SCR
250 JMD22.23440 SCR
500 JMD44.46880 SCR
1000 JMD88.93760 SCR
2000 JMD177.87520 SCR
5000 JMD444.68800 SCR
10000 JMD889.37600 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 SCR11.24380 JMD
5 SCR56.21900 JMD
10 SCR112.43800 JMD
20 SCR224.87600 JMD
50 SCR562.19000 JMD
100 SCR1,124.38000 JMD
250 SCR2,810.95000 JMD
500 SCR5,621.90000 JMD
1000 SCR11,243.80000 JMD
2000 SCR22,487.60000 JMD
5000 SCR56,219.00000 JMD
10000 SCR112,438.00000 JMD