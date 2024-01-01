1 Seychellois rupee to Jamaican dollars

Convert SCR to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 scr
11.48 jmd

1.00000 SCR = 11.48300 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8560551.0809589.59421.461821.64980.9528218.4595
1 GBP1.1681511.26265104.6541.707541.927121.1130421.5624
1 USD0.925150.791985182.88471.352351.526250.8814517.0771
1 INR0.01116140.009555260.01206510.0163160.01841420.01063470.206034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 SCR11.48300 JMD
5 SCR57.41500 JMD
10 SCR114.83000 JMD
20 SCR229.66000 JMD
50 SCR574.15000 JMD
100 SCR1148.30000 JMD
250 SCR2870.75000 JMD
500 SCR5741.50000 JMD
1000 SCR11483.00000 JMD
2000 SCR22966.00000 JMD
5000 SCR57415.00000 JMD
10000 SCR114830.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 JMD0.08708 SCR
5 JMD0.43542 SCR
10 JMD0.87085 SCR
20 JMD1.74170 SCR
50 JMD4.35425 SCR
100 JMD8.70850 SCR
250 JMD21.77125 SCR
500 JMD43.54250 SCR
1000 JMD87.08500 SCR
2000 JMD174.17000 SCR
5000 JMD435.42500 SCR
10000 JMD870.85000 SCR