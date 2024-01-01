500 Seychellois rupees to Jamaican dollars

Convert SCR to JMD at the real exchange rate

500 scr
5,755.75 jmd

₨1.000 SCR = J$11.51 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 SCR to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.984311.9843
Low10.414810.4148
Average11.268211.2217
Change10.53%1.46%
View full history

1 SCR to JMD stats

The performance of SCR to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9843 and a 30 day low of 10.4148. This means the 30 day average was 11.2682. The change for SCR to JMD was 10.53.

The performance of SCR to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9843 and a 90 day low of 10.4148. This means the 90 day average was 11.2217. The change for SCR to JMD was 1.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7031.4961.6450.93921.874
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0681.7761.9541.11525.971
1 USD0.9060.763183.9511.3551.490.85119.809
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 SCR11.51150 JMD
5 SCR57.55750 JMD
10 SCR115.11500 JMD
20 SCR230.23000 JMD
50 SCR575.57500 JMD
100 SCR1,151.15000 JMD
250 SCR2,877.87500 JMD
500 SCR5,755.75000 JMD
1000 SCR11,511.50000 JMD
2000 SCR23,023.00000 JMD
5000 SCR57,557.50000 JMD
10000 SCR115,115.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 JMD0.08687 SCR
5 JMD0.43435 SCR
10 JMD0.86870 SCR
20 JMD1.73740 SCR
50 JMD4.34350 SCR
100 JMD8.68700 SCR
250 JMD21.71750 SCR
500 JMD43.43500 SCR
1000 JMD86.87000 SCR
2000 JMD173.74000 SCR
5000 JMD434.35000 SCR
10000 JMD868.70000 SCR