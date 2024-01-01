Jamaican dollars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert JMD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
30.84 myr

1.000 JMD = 0.03084 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7451.4731.6590.96918.227
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2091.7241.9421.13421.333
1 USD0.9160.782183.0961.3491.5190.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 JMD0.03084 MYR
5 JMD0.15418 MYR
10 JMD0.30835 MYR
20 JMD0.61670 MYR
50 JMD1.54176 MYR
100 JMD3.08352 MYR
250 JMD7.70880 MYR
500 JMD15.41760 MYR
1000 JMD30.83520 MYR
2000 JMD61.67040 MYR
5000 JMD154.17600 MYR
10000 JMD308.35200 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Jamaican Dollar
1 MYR32.43040 JMD
5 MYR162.15200 JMD
10 MYR324.30400 JMD
20 MYR648.60800 JMD
50 MYR1,621.52000 JMD
100 MYR3,243.04000 JMD
250 MYR8,107.60000 JMD
500 MYR16,215.20000 JMD
1000 MYR32,430.40000 JMD
2000 MYR64,860.80000 JMD
5000 MYR162,152.00000 JMD
10000 MYR324,304.00000 JMD