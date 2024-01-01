Jamaican dollars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert JMD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
28.77 myr

J$1.000 JMD = RM0.02877 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03020.0305
Low0.02880.0288
Average0.02980.0301
Change-4.73%-5.59%
1 JMD to MYR stats

The performance of JMD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0302 and a 30 day low of 0.0288. This means the 30 day average was 0.0298. The change for JMD to MYR was -4.73.

The performance of JMD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0305 and a 90 day low of 0.0288. This means the 90 day average was 0.0301. The change for JMD to MYR was -5.59.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 JMD0.02877 MYR
5 JMD0.14386 MYR
10 JMD0.28772 MYR
20 JMD0.57544 MYR
50 JMD1.43860 MYR
100 JMD2.87720 MYR
250 JMD7.19300 MYR
500 JMD14.38600 MYR
1000 JMD28.77200 MYR
2000 JMD57.54400 MYR
5000 JMD143.86000 MYR
10000 JMD287.72000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Jamaican Dollar
1 MYR34.75600 JMD
5 MYR173.78000 JMD
10 MYR347.56000 JMD
20 MYR695.12000 JMD
50 MYR1,737.80000 JMD
100 MYR3,475.60000 JMD
250 MYR8,689.00000 JMD
500 MYR17,378.00000 JMD
1000 MYR34,756.00000 JMD
2000 MYR69,512.00000 JMD
5000 MYR173,780.00000 JMD
10000 MYR347,560.00000 JMD