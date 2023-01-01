50 Malaysian ringgits to Jamaican dollars
Convert MYR to JMD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Jamaican dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Jamaican Dollar
|1 MYR
|32.73190 JMD
|5 MYR
|163.65950 JMD
|10 MYR
|327.31900 JMD
|20 MYR
|654.63800 JMD
|50 MYR
|1636.59500 JMD
|100 MYR
|3273.19000 JMD
|250 MYR
|8182.97500 JMD
|500 MYR
|16365.95000 JMD
|1000 MYR
|32731.90000 JMD
|2000 MYR
|65463.80000 JMD
|5000 MYR
|163659.50000 JMD
|10000 MYR
|327319.00000 JMD