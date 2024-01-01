5,000 Jamaican dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert JMD to MYR at the real exchange rate

5,000 jmd
154.80 myr

1.000 JMD = 0.03096 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6981.4651.650.96917.753
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8951.7161.9331.13520.795
1 USD0.9410.804183.5011.3791.5540.91216.713
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 JMD0.03096 MYR
5 JMD0.15480 MYR
10 JMD0.30959 MYR
20 JMD0.61918 MYR
50 JMD1.54795 MYR
100 JMD3.09590 MYR
250 JMD7.73975 MYR
500 JMD15.47950 MYR
1000 JMD30.95900 MYR
2000 JMD61.91800 MYR
5000 JMD154.79500 MYR
10000 JMD309.59000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Jamaican Dollar
1 MYR32.30080 JMD
5 MYR161.50400 JMD
10 MYR323.00800 JMD
20 MYR646.01600 JMD
50 MYR1,615.04000 JMD
100 MYR3,230.08000 JMD
250 MYR8,075.20000 JMD
500 MYR16,150.40000 JMD
1000 MYR32,300.80000 JMD
2000 MYR64,601.60000 JMD
5000 MYR161,504.00000 JMD
10000 MYR323,008.00000 JMD