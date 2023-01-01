500 Indian rupees to Uruguayan pesos

Convert INR to UYU at the real exchange rate

500 inr
234.56 uyu

1.00000 INR = 0.46913 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.369850.91873.672550.8004481.528942851.34215
1 CAD0.73000710.6706542.680990.5843331.11613208.0520.979779
1 EUR1.08851.4910813.997570.87141.66425310.2231.46093
1 AED0.272290.3729970.25015210.2179540.41631477.60280.365455

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Uruguayan Peso
1 INR0.46913 UYU
5 INR2.34563 UYU
10 INR4.69126 UYU
20 INR9.38252 UYU
50 INR23.45630 UYU
100 INR46.91260 UYU
250 INR117.28150 UYU
500 INR234.56300 UYU
1000 INR469.12600 UYU
2000 INR938.25200 UYU
5000 INR2345.63000 UYU
10000 INR4691.26000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Indian Rupee
1 UYU2.13162 INR
5 UYU10.65810 INR
10 UYU21.31620 INR
20 UYU42.63240 INR
50 UYU106.58100 INR
100 UYU213.16200 INR
250 UYU532.90500 INR
500 UYU1065.81000 INR
1000 UYU2131.62000 INR
2000 UYU4263.24000 INR
5000 UYU10658.10000 INR
10000 UYU21316.20000 INR