100 Indian rupees to Nigerian nairas

Convert INR to NGN at the real exchange rate

100 inr
979.57 ngn

1.00000 INR = 9.79565 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:34
How to convert Indian rupees to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 INR9.79565 NGN
5 INR48.97825 NGN
10 INR97.95650 NGN
20 INR195.91300 NGN
50 INR489.78250 NGN
100 INR979.56500 NGN
250 INR2448.91250 NGN
500 INR4897.82500 NGN
1000 INR9795.65000 NGN
2000 INR19591.30000 NGN
5000 INR48978.25000 NGN
10000 INR97956.50000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Indian Rupee
1 NGN0.10209 INR
5 NGN0.51043 INR
10 NGN1.02086 INR
20 NGN2.04172 INR
50 NGN5.10430 INR
100 NGN10.20860 INR
250 NGN25.52150 INR
500 NGN51.04300 INR
1000 NGN102.08600 INR
2000 NGN204.17200 INR
5000 NGN510.43000 INR
10000 NGN1020.86000 INR