100 Indian rupees to Nigerian nairas

Convert INR to NGN at the real exchange rate

100 inr
1064.64 ngn

1.00000 INR = 10.64640 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869441.106191.98481.463481.619350.9322318.7532
1 GBP1.1501711.2722105.7981.683251.862531.0722221.5693
1 USD0.90410.78604183.16141.32311.464020.842816.9543
1 INR0.01087140.009451980.012024810.015910.01760460.01013450.203872

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 INR10.64640 NGN
5 INR53.23200 NGN
10 INR106.46400 NGN
20 INR212.92800 NGN
50 INR532.32000 NGN
100 INR1064.64000 NGN
250 INR2661.60000 NGN
500 INR5323.20000 NGN
1000 INR10646.40000 NGN
2000 INR21292.80000 NGN
5000 INR53232.00000 NGN
10000 INR106464.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Indian Rupee
1 NGN0.09393 INR
5 NGN0.46964 INR
10 NGN0.93929 INR
20 NGN1.87858 INR
50 NGN4.69644 INR
100 NGN9.39288 INR
250 NGN23.48220 INR
500 NGN46.96440 INR
1000 NGN93.92880 INR
2000 NGN187.85760 INR
5000 NGN469.64400 INR
10000 NGN939.28800 INR