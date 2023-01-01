5000 Indian rupees to Icelandic krónas

Convert INR to ISK at the real exchange rate

5000 inr
8487.40 isk

1.00000 INR = 1.69748 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87161.088290.66281.491321.664170.962718.713
1 GBP1.1473211.24855104.0221.711081.909391.1045221.4704
1 USD0.918950.800929183.31451.370451.529290.884717.1963
1 INR0.01102990.009613320.012002710.01644910.01835560.01061880.206402

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 INR1.69748 ISK
5 INR8.48740 ISK
10 INR16.97480 ISK
20 INR33.94960 ISK
50 INR84.87400 ISK
100 INR169.74800 ISK
250 INR424.37000 ISK
500 INR848.74000 ISK
1000 INR1697.48000 ISK
2000 INR3394.96000 ISK
5000 INR8487.40000 ISK
10000 INR16974.80000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Indian Rupee
1 ISK0.58911 INR
5 ISK2.94554 INR
10 ISK5.89107 INR
20 ISK11.78214 INR
50 ISK29.45535 INR
100 ISK58.91070 INR
250 ISK147.27675 INR
500 ISK294.55350 INR
1000 ISK589.10700 INR
2000 ISK1178.21400 INR
5000 ISK2945.53500 INR
10000 ISK5891.07000 INR