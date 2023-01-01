100 Indian rupees to Botswanan pulas

Convert INR to BWP at the real exchange rate

100 inr
16.33 bwp

1.00000 INR = 0.16330 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87171.0882590.6671.492641.663610.962418.734
1 GBP1.1471811.24845104.0141.712371.908511.1040521.4918
1 USD0.91890.800993183.31451.37161.52870.8843517.2148
1 INR0.01102940.009614090.012002710.01646290.01834860.01061460.206624

How to convert Indian rupees to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 INR0.16330 BWP
5 INR0.81651 BWP
10 INR1.63302 BWP
20 INR3.26604 BWP
50 INR8.16510 BWP
100 INR16.33020 BWP
250 INR40.82550 BWP
500 INR81.65100 BWP
1000 INR163.30200 BWP
2000 INR326.60400 BWP
5000 INR816.51000 BWP
10000 INR1633.02000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Indian Rupee
1 BWP6.12362 INR
5 BWP30.61810 INR
10 BWP61.23620 INR
20 BWP122.47240 INR
50 BWP306.18100 INR
100 BWP612.36200 INR
250 BWP1530.90500 INR
500 BWP3061.81000 INR
1000 BWP6123.62000 INR
2000 BWP12247.24000 INR
5000 BWP30618.10000 INR
10000 BWP61236.20000 INR