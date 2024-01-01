1 Indonesian rupiah to Gambian dalasis

Convert IDR to GMD at the real exchange rate

1 idr
0.00 gmd

Rp1.000 IDR = D0.004542 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:01
IDR to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GMD
1 IDR to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00460.0046
Low0.00420.0041
Average0.00440.0043
Change7.60%8.98%
1 IDR to GMD stats

The performance of IDR to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0046 and a 30 day low of 0.0042. This means the 30 day average was 0.0044. The change for IDR to GMD was 7.60.

The performance of IDR to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0046 and a 90 day low of 0.0041. This means the 90 day average was 0.0043. The change for IDR to GMD was 8.98.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Gambian Dalasi
1 IDR0.00454 GMD
5 IDR0.02271 GMD
10 IDR0.04542 GMD
20 IDR0.09085 GMD
50 IDR0.22711 GMD
100 IDR0.45423 GMD
250 IDR1.13556 GMD
500 IDR2.27113 GMD
1000 IDR4.54225 GMD
2000 IDR9.08450 GMD
5000 IDR22.71125 GMD
10000 IDR45.42250 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GMD220.15500 IDR
5 GMD1,100.77500 IDR
10 GMD2,201.55000 IDR
20 GMD4,403.10000 IDR
50 GMD11,007.75000 IDR
100 GMD22,015.50000 IDR
250 GMD55,038.75000 IDR
500 GMD110,077.50000 IDR
1000 GMD220,155.00000 IDR
2000 GMD440,310.00000 IDR
5000 GMD1,100,775.00000 IDR
10000 GMD2,201,550.00000 IDR