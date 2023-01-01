1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert GMD to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
230,175 idr

1.00000 GMD = 230.17500 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.857351.0874590.55741.467621.632560.94718.6998
1 GBP1.1663811.26845105.631.71191.904291.1045721.8123
1 USD0.91960.788364183.2751.34961.501280.8708517.196
1 INR0.01104270.009466990.012008410.01620650.01802790.01045750.206497

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GMD230.17500 IDR
5 GMD1150.87500 IDR
10 GMD2301.75000 IDR
20 GMD4603.50000 IDR
50 GMD11508.75000 IDR
100 GMD23017.50000 IDR
250 GMD57543.75000 IDR
500 GMD115087.50000 IDR
1000 GMD230175.00000 IDR
2000 GMD460350.00000 IDR
5000 GMD1150875.00000 IDR
10000 GMD2301750.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Gambian Dalasi
1 IDR0.00434 GMD
5 IDR0.02172 GMD
10 IDR0.04345 GMD
20 IDR0.08689 GMD
50 IDR0.21723 GMD
100 IDR0.43445 GMD
250 IDR1.08613 GMD
500 IDR2.17226 GMD
1000 IDR4.34453 GMD
2000 IDR8.68906 GMD
5000 IDR21.72265 GMD
10000 IDR43.44530 GMD