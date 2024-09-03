Indonesian rupiah to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indonesian rupiah to Gambian dalasis is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a 0.432% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indonesian rupiah has remained relatively stable, with a 1.683% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indonesian rupiah to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 0.005 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.403% increase in value.