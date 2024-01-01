100 Haitian gourdes to Ghanaian cedis

Convert HTG to GHS at the real exchange rate

100 htg
11.92 ghs

G1.000 HTG = GH¢0.1192 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
HTG to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GHS
1 HTG to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11920.1192
Low0.11360.1067
Average0.11700.1126
Change4.68%11.78%
1 HTG to GHS stats

The performance of HTG to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1192 and a 30 day low of 0.1136. This means the 30 day average was 0.1170. The change for HTG to GHS was 4.68.

The performance of HTG to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1192 and a 90 day low of 0.1067. This means the 90 day average was 0.1126. The change for HTG to GHS was 11.78.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Ghanaian Cedi
1 HTG0.11924 GHS
5 HTG0.59622 GHS
10 HTG1.19243 GHS
20 HTG2.38486 GHS
50 HTG5.96215 GHS
100 HTG11.92430 GHS
250 HTG29.81075 GHS
500 HTG59.62150 GHS
1000 HTG119.24300 GHS
2000 HTG238.48600 GHS
5000 HTG596.21500 GHS
10000 HTG1,192.43000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Haitian Gourde
1 GHS8.38622 HTG
5 GHS41.93110 HTG
10 GHS83.86220 HTG
20 GHS167.72440 HTG
50 GHS419.31100 HTG
100 GHS838.62200 HTG
250 GHS2,096.55500 HTG
500 GHS4,193.11000 HTG
1000 GHS8,386.22000 HTG
2000 GHS16,772.44000 HTG
5000 GHS41,931.10000 HTG
10000 GHS83,862.20000 HTG