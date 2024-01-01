1 thousand Honduran lempiras to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert HNL to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
19,474.30 kzt

L1.000 HNL = ₸19.47 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
HNL to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 HNL to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.498719.4987
Low19.188418.0542
Average19.349819.0420
Change1.46%7.70%
1 HNL to KZT stats

The performance of HNL to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.4987 and a 30 day low of 19.1884. This means the 30 day average was 19.3498. The change for HNL to KZT was 1.46.

The performance of HNL to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.4987 and a 90 day low of 18.0542. This means the 90 day average was 19.0420. The change for HNL to KZT was 7.70.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 HNL19.47430 KZT
5 HNL97.37150 KZT
10 HNL194.74300 KZT
20 HNL389.48600 KZT
50 HNL973.71500 KZT
100 HNL1,947.43000 KZT
250 HNL4,868.57500 KZT
500 HNL9,737.15000 KZT
1000 HNL19,474.30000 KZT
2000 HNL38,948.60000 KZT
5000 HNL97,371.50000 KZT
10000 HNL194,743.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Honduran Lempira
1 KZT0.05135 HNL
5 KZT0.25675 HNL
10 KZT0.51350 HNL
20 KZT1.02700 HNL
50 KZT2.56749 HNL
100 KZT5.13498 HNL
250 KZT12.83745 HNL
500 KZT25.67490 HNL
1000 KZT51.34980 HNL
2000 KZT102.69960 HNL
5000 KZT256.74900 HNL
10000 KZT513.49800 HNL