Honduran lempira to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 19.474 today, reflecting a 0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.420% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 19.539 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 19.355 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.562% decrease in value.