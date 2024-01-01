Honduran lempiras to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert HNL to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
513.11 ghs

1.000 HNL = 0.5131 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
How to convert Honduran lempiras to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Ghanaian Cedi
1 HNL0.51311 GHS
5 HNL2.56553 GHS
10 HNL5.13106 GHS
20 HNL10.26212 GHS
50 HNL25.65530 GHS
100 HNL51.31060 GHS
250 HNL128.27650 GHS
500 HNL256.55300 GHS
1000 HNL513.10600 GHS
2000 HNL1,026.21200 GHS
5000 HNL2,565.53000 GHS
10000 HNL5,131.06000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Honduran Lempira
1 GHS1.94891 HNL
5 GHS9.74455 HNL
10 GHS19.48910 HNL
20 GHS38.97820 HNL
50 GHS97.44550 HNL
100 GHS194.89100 HNL
250 GHS487.22750 HNL
500 GHS974.45500 HNL
1000 GHS1,948.91000 HNL
2000 GHS3,897.82000 HNL
5000 GHS9,744.55000 HNL
10000 GHS19,489.10000 HNL