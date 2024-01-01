Honduran lempiras to Canadian dollars today

Convert HNL to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
54.64 cad

1.000 HNL = 0.05464 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08990.521.4721.660.96818.176
1 GBP1.17111.275105.9621.7241.9431.13321.277
1 USD0.9180.785183.1331.3521.5250.88916.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Canadian Dollar
1 HNL0.05464 CAD
5 HNL0.27318 CAD
10 HNL0.54636 CAD
20 HNL1.09271 CAD
50 HNL2.73179 CAD
100 HNL5.46357 CAD
250 HNL13.65893 CAD
500 HNL27.31785 CAD
1000 HNL54.63570 CAD
2000 HNL109.27140 CAD
5000 HNL273.17850 CAD
10000 HNL546.35700 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 CAD18.30300 HNL
5 CAD91.51500 HNL
10 CAD183.03000 HNL
20 CAD366.06000 HNL
50 CAD915.15000 HNL
100 CAD1,830.30000 HNL
250 CAD4,575.75000 HNL
500 CAD9,151.50000 HNL
1000 CAD18,303.00000 HNL
2000 CAD36,606.00000 HNL
5000 CAD91,515.00000 HNL
10000 CAD183,030.00000 HNL