5,000 Honduran lempiras to Canadian dollars

Convert HNL to CAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 hnl
272.50 cad

L1.000 HNL = C$0.05450 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
HNL to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 HNL to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05610.0561
Low0.05420.0542
Average0.05500.0552
Change-2.81%-1.42%
1 HNL to CAD stats

The performance of HNL to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0561 and a 30 day low of 0.0542. This means the 30 day average was 0.0550. The change for HNL to CAD was -2.81.

The performance of HNL to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0561 and a 90 day low of 0.0542. This means the 90 day average was 0.0552. The change for HNL to CAD was -1.42.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Canadian Dollar
1 HNL0.05450 CAD
5 HNL0.27250 CAD
10 HNL0.54501 CAD
20 HNL1.09001 CAD
50 HNL2.72504 CAD
100 HNL5.45007 CAD
250 HNL13.62518 CAD
500 HNL27.25035 CAD
1000 HNL54.50070 CAD
2000 HNL109.00140 CAD
5000 HNL272.50350 CAD
10000 HNL545.00700 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 CAD18.34840 HNL
5 CAD91.74200 HNL
10 CAD183.48400 HNL
20 CAD366.96800 HNL
50 CAD917.42000 HNL
100 CAD1,834.84000 HNL
250 CAD4,587.10000 HNL
500 CAD9,174.20000 HNL
1000 CAD18,348.40000 HNL
2000 CAD36,696.80000 HNL
5000 CAD91,742.00000 HNL
10000 CAD183,484.00000 HNL