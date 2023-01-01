10 thousand Canadian dollars to Honduran lempiras

Convert CAD to HNL at the real exchange rate

10,000 cad
180,391 hnl

1.00000 CAD = 18.03910 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.31450.918350.8002882851.528477.1563555.5683
1 INR0.012002710.01102280.009605633.420770.01834580.08589560.66697
1 EUR1.088990.721210.8714310.3371.664357.7925560.5083
1 GBP1.24955104.1061.147581356.1221.90998.9422269.4354

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 CAD18.03910 HNL
5 CAD90.19550 HNL
10 CAD180.39100 HNL
20 CAD360.78200 HNL
50 CAD901.95500 HNL
100 CAD1803.91000 HNL
250 CAD4509.77500 HNL
500 CAD9019.55000 HNL
1000 CAD18039.10000 HNL
2000 CAD36078.20000 HNL
5000 CAD90195.50000 HNL
10000 CAD180391.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Canadian Dollar
1 HNL0.05544 CAD
5 HNL0.27718 CAD
10 HNL0.55435 CAD
20 HNL1.10870 CAD
50 HNL2.77176 CAD
100 HNL5.54352 CAD
250 HNL13.85880 CAD
500 HNL27.71760 CAD
1000 HNL55.43520 CAD
2000 HNL110.87040 CAD
5000 HNL277.17600 CAD
10000 HNL554.35200 CAD